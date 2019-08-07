Disney’s Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle will cost $12.99 per month

Walt Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger said its streaming service will include Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus and cost $12.99 per month. The service will be available starting on Nov. 12.

That’s almost twice the monthly fee that Disney projected in April when the company said the Disney Plus alone would cost $6.99 per month, or well below the $12.99 monthly fee charged by Netflix for its most popular streaming plan. But because Hulu and ESPN Plus cost about $6 and $5 per month, respectively, the bundle of three services represents a $5 monthly savings.

By bundling the three services, Disney is taking aim at Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with a combination of family-friendly content, new TV shows, and sports broadcasts. Netflix’s premium plan is $15.99 per month, while its most popular plan is $12.99 per month. Amazon Prime Video is available to consumers who pay $119 per year for Amazon’s Prime service.

The goal, Iger said on a Tuesday conference call, is to “have general entertainment, we’ll call it Hulu, more family-like entertainment, which is Disney+, and sports.”

He added, “And that bundle that we’re creating, that $12.99 bundle, where you can buy all three offers consumers tremendous volume, tremendous quality and tremendous variety for a good price.”

Disney has said its 2019 movies and all films released afterward will be streamed only on Disney Plus. That includes “Captain Marvel,” which came out earlier this year; “Avengers: Endgame,” which debuts in late April; and the upcoming “Toy Story 4,” live-action movies “The Lion King” and “Aladdin;” and “Star Wars Episode IX.”