DISH announces short-term agreement with broadcast groups

by: Jasmine Perry

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2011 file photo, three Dish Network satellite dishes, are displayed on an apartment house, in Palo Alto, Calif. Satellite television provider Dish Network Corp. said Monday. Nov. 7, 2011, its third-quarter earnings climbed 30 percent, as revenue climbed even though the satellite television provider lost subscribers in the quarter. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — DISH Network has temporarily restored channels owned by Mission Broadcasting, Marshall Broadcasting Group, and White Knight Broadcasting on Sunday, March 15, through Monday, April 13.

“DISH is committed to ensuring that our customers have access to critical local news coverage regarding COVID-19 in their community,” said DISH SVP of programming Andy LeCuyer. “Our customers always come first, and restoring these channels is one more step we’ve taken to help them get through this challenging time.”


Here is the list of stations restored through March and April of 2020:

Station Market Affiliate Channel
WVLA Baton Rouge LA NBC 33
KFXK Tyler-Longview TX FOX 51
KLJB Davenport-Rock Island-Moline IA FOX 18
KPEJ Odessa-Midland TX FOX 24
KMSS Shreveport LA FOX 33
KRBC Abilene-Sweetwater TX NBC 9
KCIT Amarillo TX FOX 14
KCPN Amarillo TX MNT 33
WVNY Bennington County VT ABC 22
KHMT Billings MT FOX 4
WVNY Burlington-Plattsburgh VT ABC 22
WFXP Erie PA FOX 66
WTVW Evansville IN CW 7
KFQX Grand Junction-Montrose CO FOX 4
KODE Joplin MO-Pittsburg KS ABC 12
KASN Little Rock-Pine Bluff AR CW 38
KLRT Little Rock-Pine Bluff AR FOX 16
KAMC Lubbock TX ABC 28
KTVE Monroe LA-El Dorado AR NBC 10
WTVO Rockford IL ABC 17
KSAN San Angelo TX NBC 3
KOLR Springfield MO CBS 10
WAWV Terre Haute IN ABC 20
WUTR Utica NY ABC 20
KJBO Wichita Falls-Lawton TX MNT 35
KJTL Wichita Falls-Lawton TX FOX 18
WYOU Wilkes Barre-Scranton PA CBS 22
WVNY Windham County VT (Boston Plus) ABC 22

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

