DISH announces short-term agreement with broadcast groups

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — DISH Network has temporarily restored channels owned by Mission Broadcasting, Marshall Broadcasting Group, and White Knight Broadcasting on Sunday, March 15, through Monday, April 13.
“DISH is committed to ensuring that our customers have access to critical local news coverage regarding COVID-19 in their community,” said DISH SVP of programming Andy LeCuyer. “Our customers always come first, and restoring these channels is one more step we’ve taken to help them get through this challenging time.”
Here is the list of stations restored through March and April of 2020:
|Station
|Market
|Affiliate
|Channel
|WVLA
|Baton Rouge LA
|NBC
|33
|KFXK
|Tyler-Longview TX
|FOX
|51
|KLJB
|Davenport-Rock Island-Moline IA
|FOX
|18
|KPEJ
|Odessa-Midland TX
|FOX
|24
|KMSS
|Shreveport LA
|FOX
|33
|KRBC
|Abilene-Sweetwater TX
|NBC
|9
|KCIT
|Amarillo TX
|FOX
|14
|KCPN
|Amarillo TX
|MNT
|33
|WVNY
|Bennington County VT
|ABC
|22
|KHMT
|Billings MT
|FOX
|4
|WVNY
|Burlington-Plattsburgh VT
|ABC
|22
|WFXP
|Erie PA
|FOX
|66
|WTVW
|Evansville IN
|CW
|7
|KFQX
|Grand Junction-Montrose CO
|FOX
|4
|KODE
|Joplin MO-Pittsburg KS
|ABC
|12
|KASN
|Little Rock-Pine Bluff AR
|CW
|38
|KLRT
|Little Rock-Pine Bluff AR
|FOX
|16
|KAMC
|Lubbock TX
|ABC
|28
|KTVE
|Monroe LA-El Dorado AR
|NBC
|10
|WTVO
|Rockford IL
|ABC
|17
|KSAN
|San Angelo TX
|NBC
|3
|KOLR
|Springfield MO
|CBS
|10
|WAWV
|Terre Haute IN
|ABC
|20
|WUTR
|Utica NY
|ABC
|20
|KJBO
|Wichita Falls-Lawton TX
|MNT
|35
|KJTL
|Wichita Falls-Lawton TX
|FOX
|18
|WYOU
|Wilkes Barre-Scranton PA
|CBS
|22
|WVNY
|Windham County VT (Boston Plus)
|ABC
|22