DISH announces short-term agreement with broadcast groups

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2011 file photo, three Dish Network satellite dishes, are displayed on an apartment house, in Palo Alto, Calif. Satellite television provider Dish Network Corp. said Monday. Nov. 7, 2011, its third-quarter earnings climbed 30 percent, as revenue climbed even though the satellite television provider lost subscribers in the quarter. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — DISH Network has temporarily restored channels owned by Mission Broadcasting, Marshall Broadcasting Group, and White Knight Broadcasting on Sunday, March 15, through Monday, April 13.

“DISH is committed to ensuring that our customers have access to critical local news coverage regarding COVID-19 in their community,” said DISH SVP of programming Andy LeCuyer. “Our customers always come first, and restoring these channels is one more step we’ve taken to help them get through this challenging time.”



Here is the list of stations restored through March and April of 2020:

