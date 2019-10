BRANSON, Mo. — In Branson, the City Utilities Department will be holding a public hearing to discuss increasing water and sewer rates.

This is happening at the Board of Alderman meeting which starts at 6 p.m.

Branson currently has the third-lowest water and sewer costs in the state compared to same-sized cities.

City Utilities is proposing a 2% rate increase for water and a 5% sewer rate increase.

They say the rates are needed to keep pace with development and upgrades to aging infrastructure.