Discovery Center creates fun environment for adults

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – We usually think of the Discovery Center as a place where kids can learn, but tonight the center encouraged adults to leave the kids at home for a night at the museum.

The big feature was a robot battle refereed by KOLR10’s own Elisa Raffa.

This is the fourth “Night at the Museum” event.

It opens up the Discovery Center to adults for a fun night of food, drinks, games and of course, plenty of science.

We spoke with the executive director of the discovery center, Rob Blevins.

He told us many people may not think about science often but it’s all around us.

“So our mission is to inspire a lifelong love of learning, and as a nonprofit, we take that very seriously. even for adults, so a lot of people might think we’re a children’s center, children’s museum, but we’re a mix of that I’d say,” Blevins said. “We have some stuff that’s for children, but as you can see tonight at the museum, we engage people of all ages in science.”

Tonight’s “Night at the Museum” was a fundraiser for the Discovery Center.

Since the center is purely a nonprofit Blevins said the money raised is an important part of keeping the doors open.