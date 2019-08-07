Disaster unemployment benefits available to victims in six more Missouri counties

MISSOURI — Missourians in six more counties can apply for disaster unemployment benefits if they lost their positions or their jobs were interrupted by flooding and severe storms this year. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has expanded a disaster declaration to 26 total counties with the new ones including Callaway, Jefferson, Lewis, McDonald, Newton and Saline counties.

Through September 5, individuals in the newly-designated counties can apply at the Missouri Department of Labor’s Division of Employment Security. Workers can only receive benefits for as long as their unemployment continues as a result of the disaster, with a limit of up to 36 weeks.

August 9 is the application deadline for those affected in the original 20 counties of Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchannan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, and St. Charles Counties.

Claims can be filed by visiting uinteract.labor.mo.gov. For help with filing a claim, call one of the Regional Claims Center (see below) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regional Claims Centers:

Jefferson City……………………573-751-9040

Kansas City………………………816-889-3101

St. Louis …………………………314-340-4950

Springfield ………………………417-895-6851

Outside Local Calling Area ……..800-320-2519

Missourians impacted by the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding in all the declared counties can register for additional assistance by calling the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at (800) 621-3362, TTY (800) 462-7585, or register with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

To find other statewide resources, visit the Missouri Recovery Portal at recovery.mo.gov.

