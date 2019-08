SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jurassic Quest brings dinosaurs back to life August 16-18. Go back in time 60 million years and see more than 80 gigantic, walking, animatronic dinosaurs.

Springfield Expo Center serves as the temporary home of the 60-foot Spinosaurus, the 80-foot Apatosaurus, and the lifesize T-Rex.

See them before they go extinct once again!

August 16-18, 2019

Friday 3pm-8pm

Saturday & Sunday 9am-8pm