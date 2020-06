SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, in unprecedented fashion, delivered the 2020 Springfield State of the City speech on the morning of June 4.

The message was delivered during a global pandemic and a series of local power outages, the latter of which was not enough to halt the speech, which was delivered virtually on the City of Springfield’s City View streaming page.

If you’d like to watch the address, in its entirety, click here.