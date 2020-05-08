Dickerson Park Zoo to reopen at the end of May

News

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
dickerson park zoo_1496775573298.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Dickerson Park Zoo announced they will reopen to Friends of the Zoo members on Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 28, and to the public on Friday, May 29.

The opening with Friends of the Zoo members will help zoo staff observe high-traffic areas, traffic patterns and make adjustments, according to the press release.

The Dickerson Park Zoo asks visitors to maintain social distancing requirements, frequently wash hands and if you’re showing any signs of illness to stay home.

The zoo’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now