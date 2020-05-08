Dickerson Park Zoo to reopen at the end of May

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Dickerson Park Zoo announced they will reopen to Friends of the Zoo members on Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 28, and to the public on Friday, May 29.

The opening with Friends of the Zoo members will help zoo staff observe high-traffic areas, traffic patterns and make adjustments, according to the press release.

The Dickerson Park Zoo asks visitors to maintain social distancing requirements, frequently wash hands and if you’re showing any signs of illness to stay home.

The zoo’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.