SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Flamingle Day will be held Saturday, June 25, at the Dickerson Park Zoo.

The day will be focused on flamingo health and human health. Vendors will be there with info on the importance of being healthy both mentally and physically.

Some vendors include Grove Pharmacy, Burrell Health, Harmony House, and Springfield Little Theatre.

According to Joey Powell with the Dickerson Park Zoo, a huge threat to flamingos currently is the mining lithium from their habitats for things such as our cell phones. Powell encourages people to recycle an old phone with the Harmony House.

If you wear pick on Saturday you will get $2 off your entrance fee.