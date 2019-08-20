Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
City utilities report a powerline down across James River
Dickerson Park Zoo: August 2019
Trial date delayed in double murder case
Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State football coach, dies at 49 after battle with breast cancer
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Bonner retires from hoops, leaves MSU
Top Stories
Travelers ride long ball to avoid sweep from Springfield
Former NFL player and Texas Longhorns star Cedric Benson dies in a motorcycle crash
Springfield Rugby Football Club continues to grow
Powerboat Nationals take over in Branson
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
ozarks hero
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers
Dickerson Park Zoo: August 2019
News
Posted:
Aug 20, 2019 / 11:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2019 / 11:00 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Giraffes at the Dickerson Park Zoo enjoy some crackers!
Related Stories
Armed man at Walmart charged with making a terrorist threat
Charges could be filed as soon as Friday afternoon against Walmart armed man
Police talk techniques to use in the event of an active shooter
Former firefighter who held armed man at gunpoint outside of Walmart tells his story
More Walmart Gunman
Local Sports
Bonner retires from hoops, leaves MSU
Travelers ride long ball to avoid sweep from Springfield
Springfield Rugby Football Club continues to grow
Powerboat Nationals take over in Branson
Springfield gets series opening win against Arkansas
MSU’s Huslig looking forward to senior campaign
4th Battle For Bell set for September 21st
Stec signs books, teaches leadership
Carlson slugs his way to AAA Memphis
Drillers walk off Cardinals 5-4
More Local Sports
National News
Former NFL player and Texas Longhorns star Cedric Benson dies in a motorcycle crash
NC man found wrapped in Christmas lights with dead cat in freezer died of natural causes, investigators say
Jack Whitaker, legendary CBS Sports announcer, has died at 95
Alligators caught climbing fences and swimming across roads in Florida
Roller coaster ‘malfunction’ reportedly sends five people to the hospital
Woman uses 34-year-old free pass to enter Disneyland
If you see a red flag for a mass shooting, this is what you should do
22-month-old girl dies after being left inside a hot car in New Jersey
Florida woman sentenced after pulling alligator from her pants during traffic stop
South Dakota woman who went into labor with triplets thought pain was from kidney stones
More National
World News
Explosion rocks arms depot north of Iraqi capital
Cameroon tribunal sentences separatist leader to life
Suspects in pregnant teen’s killing in Germany go on trial
Search launched near Greek island after helicopter crash
The Latest: League’s Salvini kisses crucifix as Conte speaks
European police bust site that hosted bomb-making manuals
Italian PM Conte to resign after League party pulls backing
Russia restarts sharing radiation data, big questions linger
Afghans mourn wedding victims, some criticize government
Croatia recalls diplomat from Germany over racist comments
More World News
Calfano podcast
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Caught on camera: Gator scales fence
Newsfeed Now for August 20: Fox attack in Alabama; Athletes staying cool in the extreme heat
Players and coaches across the Mid-south take precautions while practicing in the heat
Authorities: Fox bites Alabama man twice
Florida man makes mock back-to-school ads with bulletproof gear
Newsfeed Now for August 19: Boyfriend drops dirt on car; Cat cafe opens in Alabama
Alabama’s first cat cafe opens in Birmingham
Power washing reveals hidden piece of history
Florida man dumps dirt on car after girlfriend refuses to answer question
Arkansas police officer fired for pulling gun on man during traffic stop
More Newsfeed Now