Dickerson Park Zoo announces arrival of young elephant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Dickerson Park Zoo herd grew by one on Friday with the arrival of 8-year-old Hugo.

According to a press release sent by the Dickerson Park Zoo, Hugo is an Asian elephant from the Endangered Arc Foundation in Hugo, Oklahoma.

“Hugo came to Dickerson Park Zoo to increase the genetic diversity of the elephant population in the United States,” the press release said.

The press release said Asian elephants are critically endangered due to loss of habitat and poaching.

“Hugo will be in quarantine for at least a month,” the press release said. “During this time, he will be introduced to Patience, a female elephant.”

Dickerson Park Zoo hopes Hugo and Patience will be on exhibit together.