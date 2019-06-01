Device free dinners at Serrano’s can get you a discount and a conversation with your family

DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications, holds up the new Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone during an event Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Az. — One restaurant in Arizona is challenging families to do just that every Thursday night, and it comes with a pretty cool perk for customers!

The Serrano’s family had the idea that was inspired by their own family tradition.

The owner says their large family spent hours around dinner table talking and they wanted to create that opportunity for their guests by removing the distraction of cell phones.

Customers are encouraged to put their devices in a little basket.

Serrano’s partnered up with Common Sense Media to jump start the “device free dinner” Thursday campaign.

On each table you’ll find a set of cards filled with fun questions to fire up some conversation.

And for the family that can accomplish this task they also receive half-off of all kids meals.