Detours on National and Bennett after broken water main

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A water main break under the intersection of National and Bennett is going to cause detours for the next few days.

The main was repaired and water has been restored to all customers affected at this time. The closure and detours are in place until the pavement repairs following the break are still ongoing.

Southbound traffic for National are being redirected to Grand and Kimbrough, heading south on Kimbrough. Northbound traffic will turn on to Portland and head down Fremont.

Repairs are expected to be complete in a day or two, according to City Utilities.