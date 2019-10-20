Destiny Church and Convoy of Hope team up for outreach event

REPUBLIC, Mo. – Families received hope in the form of fun, necessary services and groceries thanks to Convoy of Hope.

Destiny Church in Republic teamed up with Convoy of Hope for this outreach event.

There were plenty of activities for the kids to enjoy.

Volunteers also offered free hair cuts and family portraits.

Destiny Church’s executive pastor, Jason Iles said they expected to help as many as 2,000 people today.

He says that help comes with no strings attached.

“There is no feeling in the world like serving someone who can never pay you back,” Iles said. “And that’s why we do this. We do this to be able to serve someone. It’s just amazing some of the stories we have already heard of people saying thank you. You have no idea what this means to us.”

Families who attended also went home with free groceries donated by Convoy of Hope.