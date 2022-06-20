SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Travelers looking for ways to travel and social distance during the pandemic led to a boom in RV sales. This trend has continued since then, despite record-high gasoline prices.

According to CNN Business, RV production in North America hit an all-time high in 2021, with more than 600,000 vehicles produced.

RV Industry Association spokeswoman Monika Geraci says the association expects 2022 will be its second-best year of production ever. RVs are especially popular in the South and West.

Thor Industries, which owns popular RV brands Airstream and Jayco, said this month that its sales were up 34.6% in the latest three months, compared with the same period last year. Thor Industries says it still has a backlog of RV orders worth $13.88 billion.

An article by Poynter said industry observers believe RVs are still popular because alternatives like airfare and hotel rooms are more expensive.