Despite demand, multi-generational housing is still hard to find in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Rose and her mother, Barbara, are 60 and 80 years old. They just moved into a house together in Springfield. The two say it was difficult to find something that worked for both of them. ​

“When we first came and were looking,” Rose remembers. “We were asking for mother-in-law quarters and they didn’t have a clue what we were talking about.”​

“[In] Colorado, you can always find those,” her mom adds, “but they don’t do that here I guess at all.”​

Multi-generational housing is a growing trend in the US, but one a realtor here in Springfield, says when it comes to finding the right place, “there is definitely a lack of housing that suits older people.”

Laura Duckworth is a realtor with House Key Flat Fee Realty.

“A lot of the housing like condos and things have stairs,” Duckworth says. “So you’ll have several levels. There’s just not a good place for a lot of the baby boomers to move into.”​

The need is there. Jennifer Tennison with Senior Age says there’s a number of benefits for seniors to move in with family or simply get a roommate.​

“For security just not being by themselves,” Tennison says. “As well as isolation, depression, all those things would decrease because they have someone around them and they’re not sitting home alone.”​

And Rose and Barbara agree.​

“My daughters are grown and out of the house so it’s less expensive and we can just do things,” Rose says. “If she needs something I’m here and if I need something she’s there.”​

“It’s just a joy to be able to have company at night. I’m not very good about going out and making company and friends,” her mom adds.​