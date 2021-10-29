Derik Osborn sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A judge sentenced Derik Osborn to life in prison Friday afternoon.

Osborn is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree domestic assault.

Osborn was convicted for killing his pregnant girlfriend, 27-year-old Valerie Williams. Williams was 16 weeks pregnant at the time.

Court records showed Williams died of head trauma after an incident inside their apartment.

The two life sentences are concurrent and will serve another seven years for the domestic assault charge.

Osborn’s attorney stated his client intends to appeal.