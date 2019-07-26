Deputies are searching for two Wisconsin brothers gone missing in Missouri

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Clinton County, Missouri sheriff, Larry Fish shares details of the search for two men from Wisconsin. “They are checking for buildings ponds waste piles. Were just looking everywhere we can to try to see if we can find these brothers.”

Nicholas and Justin Diemel missed their flight home Sunday, July 21.

The brothers are in the cattle business, and they had traveled to Missouri to look at calves.

Nick’s wife, Lisa Diemel, says his four children are crying for him and for their uncle. “He’s got the biggest smile. He’s a loving uncle. A loving brother in-law.”

Deputies are searching farms where the brothers were visiting last weekend.

These farms are in Caldwell and Clinton Counties which is northeast of Kansas City.

Family members in Wisconsin say they believe authorities are doing all they can and they are hopeful the men will be found safely.