Department of Health and Senior Services makes sure children will still get meals over the summer

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) logo (image courtesy of DHSS) Courtesy: MONET

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kids spending time at home this summer won’t have to go hungry since the Department of Health and Senior Services is making it easier for anyone under 18 to find daily meals.

The DHSS’s new online map shows all locations offering free meals across the state.

YMCA

Kelley Keim, with Ozarks YMCA, says there are still several spots available for its Weekend Summer Grocery Program.

Pick-up will happen each Friday. Parents will receive two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, and two snacks for each child.

To check availability and get signed up, email Kelley directly at kkeim@orymca.org.

Springfield Public Schools (SPS)

The district says anyone 18 and under can stop by any school during mealtimes and receive a free meal. The child and/or parent will need to bring a form of ID and sign in first with the school office.

Children enrolled in SPS’s in-person Explore program will be fed a free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. Parents also have the option to take home weekend Grab & Go meals on Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Parents who don’t have students enrolled in summer school, or are attending Explore virtually, have the option of picking up seven days of free Grab & Go meals for their kids at any participating schools in the district. Locations, dates, and times are listed below.

Pick-up days (happening from 9–10:15 a.m. or 1-2 p.m.):

Tuesday, June 8 (meals for 6 days)

Monday, June 14 (meals for 7 days)

Monday, June 21 (meals for 7 days)

Monday, June 28 (meals for 3 days)

Thursday, July 8 (meals for 4 days)

Monday, July 12 (meals for 7 days)

Monday, July 19 (meals for 7 days)

Monday, July 26 (meals for 7 days)

When you arrive for pick up, please call the phone number listed below for the site’s cafeteria, and someone will bring the order out to you.

Pick-up sites:

Bingham Elementary: 2126 E. Cherry St., 65802, 417-523-3490

Carver Middle School: 3325 W. Battlefield, 65807, 417-523-6890

Pershing K-8 School: 2120 S. Ventura, 65804, 417-523-2490

Reed Middle School: 2000 N. Lyon, 65803, 417-523-6390

Westport K-8 School: 415 S. Golden, 65802, 417-523-3190

More information and how to sign up click here.