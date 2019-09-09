Department of Conservation considers allowing landowners to hunt feral hogs with special equipment

Landowners could soon combat against damage to their land from wildlife.

The Department of Conservation is considering a change to regulations which would allow special equipment to be used to help eliminate some of the wildlife causing the damage.

Feral hogs have been an ongoing nuisance animal in the state and this rule change could allow some landowners to hunt them, using technology like thermal imaging or night vision equipment.

The Conservation Department is accepting public comments until the end of October and it will reach a final decision in December.

