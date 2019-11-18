Dentist office shooting near Joplin kills two

WEBB CITY, Mo. (KSN) — Two adults are dead after a shooting at 3100 E. Zora Street in Webb City, about 15 minutes north of Joplin.

Police were called to the offices of Dr. Camille Hostetter, DDS at around 9:13 a.m. on Monday (11/18/19).

“We were called to assist medical,” Webb City Police Chief Don Melton told reporters.

“Once we arrived we found two individuals deceased inside. Currently, we are not releasing any more information until next of kin are notified.”

Witnesses who were in the office at the time said they were ushered back to the waiting room.

Chief Melton says Webb City PD currently has three detectives working on this case. He also tells us no patients were involved.

“Hopefully we will have more information later in the afternoon possibly tomorrow,” the Chief added Monday.

Melton says police are not looking for any suspects at this time.