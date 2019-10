DADE COUNTY, Mo. — A new Dade County dental clinic opens tomorrow, Oct. 15, and is bringing much-needed care to the community.

In the past, those on Medicaid would have to travel out of the county for dental care.

The Ozarks Community Health Center is opening a clinic in the Dade County Health Department’s new addition.

The dental clinic will be open Tuesday through Thursday each week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.