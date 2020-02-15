Democrats sue over Kansas delay in start of ‘vote anywhere’

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas and national Democratic Party groups have sued the Republican official who oversees the state’s elections.

The lawsuit filed Friday accuses Kansas Secretary Scott Schwab of violating voters’ rights by delaying implementation of a law designed to make voting on Election Day more convenient.

The lawsuit was filed in state district court in Topeka. Schwab says his office will need another year to draft regulations needed for counties to take advantage of a 2019 state “vote anywhere” law.

The law permits counties to allow voters to cast their ballots at any polling place within their borders on Election Day.