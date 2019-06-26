WASHINGTON D.C. — After more than a month of negotiating, house Democrats have struck a deal with former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller has agreed to testify publicly before both the house judiciary and intelligence committees July 17.

At a news conefernce in May, Mueller said he did not want to testify because arguing his report on the investigation into russian election interference speaks for itself.

But Democrats have more questions about the 100 plus contacts between Trump campaign officials and Russians, and about the 10 times the report indictaes the president tried to interfere with the investigation.

Rep. Jerry Nadler/(D) New York Chairman, House Judiciary Committee

“I think it’s very important that the American people hear from Mr. Mueller about what he did find. What the results of that two year investigation were.”

Sen. Joe Kennedy/(R) Louisiana

“My Democratic friends seem to be fixated on the idea that Trump covered up a crime that no one committed.”

The president responded with a two-word tweet: presidential harassment.