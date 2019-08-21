Democrats sound off after Governor Parson calls for special session

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson (R-Missouri) announced he’d be calling a legislative special session. The point of the congressional bonus round: Motor vehicle sales tax.

“The special session will focus on amending a state statute to allow the sales proceeds of more than one vehicle, trailer, boat, or outboard motor to be used as a credit against the sales tax owed on the purchase of another,” a statement from the Governor’s office said.

Not two hours after Parson’s announcing the special session, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) claimed the Governor was acting with special interests.

“The Governor has called a special session to make sure some of his friends get another tax break,” Quade posted to Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

Attached to the post, a statement made Quade’s point clear: She isn’t against a special session. She just thinks this one is uncalled for.

“There are several issues that demand immediate legislative attention and would justify the cost of a special session,” she wrote in her statement. “Creating another unnecessary tax break for a handful of people isn’t one of them.”

What issues warrant this legislative action according to Quade? Her statement clarifies.

“Roughly 100,000 Missouri children have lost their state health care coverage,” she wrote.

Her statement continues, “Missouri’s irresponsible and weak gun laws have contributed to a sharp spike in gun violence and recently enabled a heavily armed man to cause a panic at a Springfield Wal-Mart, yet Governor Parson does nothing.”

On August 8th, Dmitri Andreychenko was arrested after walking into a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield with what police called a “tactical rifle” and 100 rounds of ammunition.

Andreychenko is charged with second-degree making a terrorist threat. His right to carry the weapon is protected by Missouri’s status as a constitutional carry state.