Democrats making play for Kansas Senate president’s seat

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Democrats are making a push to flip the seat of Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle in the November general election.

Former Sedgwick County District Attorney Nola Foulston has announced that she’s running as a Democrat for the seat in the 30th Senate District in the Wichita area.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly was present for Foulston’s kickoff. Wagle has held the seat since 2001 and has been Senate president since 2013.

She is running for the Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat.

Wagle has endorsed GOP state Rep. Renee Erickson as her replacement.

Foulston was district attorney from 1989 to 2013.