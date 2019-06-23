Democrats are preparing for the 2020 election by talking about recent abortion laws

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Democrats hoping to face Donald Trump in the 2020 election did share a unified message today.

They spoke at a forum hosted by Planned Parenthood.

Candidates spoke against recent laws that put more restrictions on abortion in the US.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand told the audience their voices are important. “the truth is if women and candidates of color are not included on that debate stage in September, in October, in November, your voice will not be heard.”

The forum comes before the field gathers in Miami next week for the first Democratic presidential debates.