Democratic presidential candidates O’Rourke, Klobuchar visit Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ar. — O’Rourke was the second presidential hopeful to go to Arkansas this week.

Another Democratic candidate, Senator Amy Klobuchar was here earlier in the week.

So we wanted to know why Democrats are starting to show so much interest in Arkansas.

The Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Benton County, Celeste Williams, told us northwest Arkansas, in particular, is playing a more important part in elections because of how quickly this area is growing.

“I think its really important for the Democratic party to reach out to each and every voter because everyone matters, every single vote matters,” Williams said.

She said it also benefits Arkansas when they have a chance to meet candidates and tell them what is important to us.