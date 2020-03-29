Democratic leader dies as Missouri coronavirus cases top 900

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) – A Democratic Party leader in western Missouri has died after contracting COVID-19.

The death of Henry County Democratic Chairman William “Al” Grimes on Sunday came as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state exceeded 900 and the death toll reached 12. State Democratic Chairwoman Jean Peters Baker announced Grimes’ death in a tweet.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services reported two new deaths Sunday but there were no details about the other fatality.

The department said the number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Missouri rose by 65 from Saturday to 903. That was an 8% increase.