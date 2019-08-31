Delta pilot charged with attempting to fly while intoxicated

(FOX) — A Delta Air Lines pilot has been formally charged with attempting to operate an aircraft under the influence of alcohol last month.

On Friday, Gabriel Schroeder was hit with two charges in relation to the incident – one count of attempting to operate an aircraft under the influence of alcohol, and another count of attempting to fly with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.04 percent of more, KARE 11 reports.

On July 30, the 37-year-old man was arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on suspicion of being intoxicated ahead of a flight he was piloting to San Diego.

Shortly before takeoff, police removed Schroeder from the fully-boarded plane after Transportation Security Administration agents reportedly found an empty bottle of alcohol and smelled alcohol on his breath.

In the weeks since, a toxicology report has revealed that the Rosemont, Minn. man had a blood alcohol level between 0.04 percent and 0.08 percent upon his arrest.

Minnesota has a 0.04 percent legal limit for pilots and the FAA prohibits pilots from flying within eight hours of drinking, The Star Tribune reports.

Furthermore, Schroeder has since admitted to law enforcement officials that he’d had one beer and three vodka drinks the night before the flight to California.

The aviation professional also admitted discarding an unopened vodka bottle that authorities found in an airport bathroom after he saw that security screening for crews had been stepped up.

Schroder has since been removed from flying with Delta following his arrest, with a court date set for Nov. 27.

Reps for the carrier did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the news.