Delaware Police Charge 4 youths, ages 12 to 14, in Rape of Juvenile

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, De. (CNN) – Four males aged 12 to 14 were arrested in connection with the rape and kidnapping of a juvenile in December, according to a statement from police in New Castle County, Delaware.

Police said the victim was raped December 11 after being forced into a residence by several males.

The suspects — a 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old — were arrested Wednesday and were being held Saturday under $65,000 to $104,000 cash bail, police said.

Police said a hearing would be held later to determine whether the suspects should be prosecuted as adults.

CNN does not generally identify minors who are arrested or charged with crimes.

The four are charged with various offenses including felony rape, kidnapping and unlawful sexual contact, police said.

Two of them also were charged with aggravated menacing because they allegedly threatened the victim with a weapon and warned her not to tell anybody what happened, police said.

Police didn’t say what kind of weapon was used or give information about the victim’s condition.

Police said they are worried there may be more victims and ask anybody with information to contact police.

New Castle County is the northernmost county in Delaware. Wilmington is the county seat.