Decoding dyslexia outside of the classroom

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — School has been in session for several weeks, and parents are starting to learn how their children are adapting to the classroom. One in five U.S. students will learn they have dyslexia, a learning disability that makes reading and writing difficult.

“People talk about reading lots of books, and I ear-read lots of books, but I don’t visually read a lot of things,” explained Executive Director at the Springfield Center for Dyslexia and Learning Noel Leif– who is dyslexic herself.

Dyslexia is a common learning disability that impacts reading and writing skills on a spectrum, with signs showing in the early school years.

“Last year, schools were required to screen students grades kindergarten through third to try to catch dyslexia,” said Leif. However, after Missouri schools screen students, there is no law requiring they provide remediation.

“Most of our clients that come in are young students that have already given up on school and think school has given up on them,” said Leif.

Leif has found that therapy and support has helped her push through the learning disability and find success in other fields.

For parents and teachers to better understand dyslexia, simulations such as stories written in shapes rather than words, demonstrate what reading with the learning disability is really like. These resources are available at the Center for Dyslexia and Learning located inside the Turner Center.

Moving forward, Leif hopes raising awareness will help to decode dyslexia inside and outside of the classroom.

Parents can join the Facebook group “Decoding Dyslexia- MO” to find resources, network with others in their area and strategize on how to best affect public policy in support of individuals with dyslexia.