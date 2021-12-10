December 10 storms damage several homes in Branson West

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
severe storms graphic_263353077605943288

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 34°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 73° 34°

Saturday

45° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 45° 28°

Sunday

54° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 35°

Monday

64° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 64° 49°

Tuesday

68° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 68° 57°

Wednesday

72° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 72° 56°

Thursday

56° / 42°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 56° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

2 AM
Cloudy
1%
36°

34°

3 AM
Cloudy
1%
34°

33°

4 AM
Cloudy
1%
33°

35°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
35°

34°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
34°

33°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
33°

33°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
33°

35°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
35°

37°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
37°

40°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

43°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

45°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

45°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

42°

5 PM
Clear
0%
42°

39°

6 PM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

7 PM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

8 PM
Clear
1%
35°

35°

9 PM
Clear
1%
35°

34°

10 PM
Clear
1%
34°

33°

11 PM
Clear
1%
33°

32°

12 AM
Clear
1%
32°

32°

1 AM
Clear
1%
32°

BRANSON WEST, Mo.– The Red Cross is helping four families who live in Branson West after strong storms moved through the Ozarks Friday evening.

Tom Martin, with Stone County Emergency Management, says four families are without a place to stay after straight-line winds damaged homes near Fritz Way, off Route 413.

Martin says more than 15 people, both kids and adults, are displaced, but no one was hurt.

People in the area are experiencing power outages that are expected to last through the night. Martin says crews will be surveying damage Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Cloudy

Springfield Mo

37°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
19 mph W
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A shower possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
34°F Mostly cloudy skies. A shower possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

43°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

48°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph WNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

49°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
18 mph W
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph WNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
37°F A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph WNW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now
Jamie Warriner