December 10 storms damage several homes in Branson West

BRANSON WEST, Mo.– The Red Cross is helping four families who live in Branson West after strong storms moved through the Ozarks Friday evening.

Tom Martin, with Stone County Emergency Management, says four families are without a place to stay after straight-line winds damaged homes near Fritz Way, off Route 413.

Martin says more than 15 people, both kids and adults, are displaced, but no one was hurt.

People in the area are experiencing power outages that are expected to last through the night. Martin says crews will be surveying damage Saturday morning.