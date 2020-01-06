Debunking myths surrounding organ donation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Even though almost 4 million Missourians are currently registered as a potential organ, eye and tissue donor, there are still 1,100 people waiting for a new kidney.

Mid-America Transplant’s Tara Skaggs says there are many misconceptions surrounding organ donation.

First, is the myth that you are “too old” to be a donor. Skaggs debunked this myth by explaining an organ donor’s age limit is actually 80, with tissue donations’ age limit at 85.

Second, a myth that “If I sign the registry, doctors will not want to save my life.” Skaggs responded to this myth by explaining how doctors took an oath to save your life, and they won’t even know if you are on the registry if you’re in an emergency situation.

If you want to be a part of the organ and tissue donor registry, click here.