Debate heats up over possible mask mandate in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – People in St. Francois County are debating an issue that has divided counties across the area.

The issue is a requirement to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Strong opinions were echoing through the St. Francois County Health Department Tuesday night.

In the past month, the county health department director said the number of Covid-19 cases has grown from just over 300 cases to close to 1,200 cases.

Annette Schnabel is the president of the Parkland Health Center. She showed up at Tuesday night’s meeting to convince officials to require folks to wear masks.

“We are now challenged to minimize the impact of this pandemic on our community,” said Annette Schnabel, President of the Parkland Health Center.

Administrators, doctors, and nurses from the hospital showed up to lobby the health board to adopt the mask mandate and they were joined by mask supporters.

“The facts are that masks will mitigate the spread of this disease,” said Wayne Hutchings, supporter.

On the other side people who insist masks don’t work, like Doug Bloom, said, “Those masks will not prevent you from getting the virus.”

And some said a mandate takes away their rights.

“It is my God given constitutionally protected right to not wear a mask,” said Cindy Lacy.

The meeting was standing room only in the health center’s hallways, it was streamed to another room and on-line. They met in the largest room, the waiting room.

It’s a hot topic in the county. 1,200 people have posted comments on two web sites in a county where the positivity rate of tests is 20-percent when medical experts would like it to be closer to five percent.

“I think this is a scare tactic to see how far the American public can be pushed before they react,” said Rick Herbst.

Annette Schnabel said the evidence is for a mask mandate, she said, “Communities with mandatory mask orders have significantly less spread of COVID-19.”

The board plans to hold a special meeting in about two weeks and vote on the proposed ordinance. No doubt whatever is decided will make some people angry.