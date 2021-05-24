Death investigation underway after body found in drainage tunnel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department’s criminal investigation team is still trying to determine who or what caused the death of a man found in a drainage tunnel on the south side of Springfield on Sunday.

An SPD spokesperson confirmed to the KOLR10 newsroom, the man’s body was discovered within the stormwater tunnel behind the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on W. Camino Alto at around 5 p.m. on May 23rd, 2021.

“It appeared the cause of death was not consistent with natural causes,” SPD said Monday, confirming the case qualifies as a “suspicious death.”

The Springfield Police Department has not yet identified the man.

