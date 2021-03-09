Deadly Missouri family feud headed to trial after video evidence surfaces

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – A deadly family feud appears headed for trial after a contentious hearing that only FOX 2 witnessed. Prosecutors in Lincoln County showed the video in an effort to counter initial claims by law enforcement that the shooting was in self-defense.

“After reviewing the evidence, my office was not of the opinion that this was a self-defense case,” prosecutor Mike Wood said.

Wood believes a jury should decide if 43-year-old Brian Fredde’s shooting death was murder. A judge agreed this should go to trial.

“My office certainly felt that this was a murder case and we’re glad to know that a Missouri judge found there was probable cause to believe that Russell Woods had committed murder in the second degree as well as an armed criminal action,” Wood said.

Fredde died July 4, 2019, after coming home from work. His brother-in-law, Russell Woods, shot him.

At the time, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that it appeared to be self-defense. That was under the previous sheriff, who was voted out in the last election.

The prosecutor’s office said the case deserved investigation. After about five months of review, his office issued a second-degree murder charge partly based on video of the shooting.

The court did not release a copy of the video because it’s currently part of the ongoing criminal case, but we were able to see it in court. It shows an argument in the suspect’s yard. You could see the suspect appear to pat his pocket, where the gun was.

Prosecutors believe that was Woods making sure he had the weapon. Woods can then be seen pulling the gun and turning his body, possibly to hide the gun from his brother-in-law who was coming towards him in the argument – unarmed. The shooting victim then came up to shove his brother-in-law, at which point Woods gave him a left stiff arm and then raised his right arm with the gun to shoot Brian Fredde in the chest.

“Missouri law states that you have to at least be in fear for your life or fear there is going to be commission of a serious felony before you are able to use deadly force,” Wood said.

Russell Woods is no longer in police custody. He’s free on bond and was allowed to lose his ankle monitoring bracelet Monday after arguments from his defense that he’s followed all of the court’s rules. He walked out with his attorneys free on bond while he awaits his trial.

The defense countered in court by bringing a former Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy to the stand who was the original investigator. He testified that he saw no cause for the suspect’s arrest. The suspect’s attorney added that she believes the video shown in court proves their self-defense claim and that a jury will side with them.