Deadline extended for open enrollment

Mo. — If you need to sign up for insurance through the Affordable Care Act, you now have a couple of extra days.

The open enrollment period has been extended to 2 a.m. central on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services made the announcement just this afternoon.

Officials say this is to accommodate people who had issues signing up during the last few hours of open enrollment yesterday.

Fewer people enrolled this year but federal health officials say most Americans wait until the last few days before the deadline to sign up for health coverage.