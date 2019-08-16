Deadline extended for medical marijuana facility applications

Mo. — Missouri’s Department of Health is extending the deadline for medical marijuana facility applications.

Originally, businesses had until August 17 at midnight.

Now, you’ll have a few extra days, until Monday the 19th, at 4:30 p.m.

Officials wanted to make sure everyone had a chance to speak to a representative during normal hours.

So far, 226 applications have been received for cultivation, manufacturing, dispensary and testing facilities.

However, only a fraction of those will be approved in different regions around the state.