Deadline approaching to request absentee ballot for August 6 elections

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the August 6th special election is July 24, 2019.

Homebound or out-of-town voters may request an absentee ballot by mail. The request must be handwritten or from a form that can be found at https://greenecountymo.gov/files/PDF/file.pdf?id=9615.

Those requests must be signed by voters and received in the county clerk’s office no later than 5 pm on July 24th.

In-person absentee voting will be available on Saturday, August 3rd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, and Monday, August 5th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have any questions about absentee voting, call the county clerk’s office at 417-868-4060 or www.greenecountymo.gov/county_clerk/election/absentee.php.

The sample August 6th ballot is available in the Greene County clerk’s office located at 940 North Boonville, Room 113 and is available online at https://greenecountymo.gov/county_clerk/election/candb_issues.php.