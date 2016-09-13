Daycare Worker Charged with Child Abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A Springfield woman has been charged with child abuse from two incidents, one dating back to 2013.

Police say 34-year-old Rachel Slawson caused abusive head trauma to a minor on September 13, 2013. Officers were dispatched to Mercy hospital when a five-month-old infant who Slawson babysat was admitted for a skull fracture. Slawson claimed a child threw a chair at the infant. No charges were filed at that time.



In July of this year, another incident was reported with Slawson. An 8-month-old child was having difficulty breathing in her care. The child also suffered a skull fracture and internal brain bleed. Slawson claimed the child was injured while in a bouncy seat.

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says while cases dealing with children can add to the emotional difficulty, it can also make the case itself more difficult.

“Because these children can’t tell you what happened to them. These cases can be difficult to charge and to prove because you have to look at medical evidence that establishes who may or may not have an opportunity to injury the child,” says Patterson.

Slawson is currently in the Greene County Jail. A trial date has not been set.