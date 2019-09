SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week, Missouri passed “Nathan’s Law” in an effort to make children safer in in-home daycares.

The law honors Nathan Blecha, who suffocated at a Jefferson City daycare in 2007 when he was three months old.

Senator Jill Schoop helped make this law possible.

Schoop said childcare and government workers worked together to write the law in a way that saves lives.