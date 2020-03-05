David Sedaris: A high price of free tickets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A free event featuring author David Sedaris could drain the wallets of those who aren’t careful.

According to the Gillioz Theatre, the 1,015 max capacity venue is out of free tickets; the tickets became available at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Tickets were sold out less than ten minutes later.

Kathleen O’Dell with the Springfield- Greene County Library says this event is part of a yearly series.

“The library always has a one read, one book, one community event every year in the spring,” says O’Dell.

This year the theme is humor, so they decided to reach out to Sedaris.

O’Dell says booking Sedaris for an event typically costs $45,000. When they told Sedaris’ booking agency what their plan was, the library, Friends of the Library, the Gillioz, and Sedaris’ agency agreed on a price of $17,500.

“Since the tickets were going to be available through a library and we agreed not to sell them but to make them free to the public, Barclay (Sedaris’ agency) gave us a deal on the cost and the Friends of the Library kindly sponsored the event. So we were able to keep lots of costs down and offer the tickets free to people,” she says.

O’Dell says the library wanted to make this a free event since most Sedaris events are not free, and many people are unable to afford tickets.

But now, there are some looking to scam fans with resale tickets.

Joy Bilyeu-Steele, Assistant Director at the Gillioz Theatre, says resale tickets are extremely common.

“It’s still legal, sadly, and all venues all over the world are dealing with this issue, that’s why we limit the number of tickets you can purchase,” says Bilyeu-Steele.

When purchasing tickets, at the Gillioz or any other venue, Bilyeu-Steele says to always go to the website of the venue.

“If you go to the search bar in your computer and type in Gillioz, the first five or six that pop up will have a little thing to the left that says ad. Those you don’t want to get on,” she says.

Those sites are third party resellers. She says resell tickets can range from $100-$400, again the tickets to this event are free.

O’Dell says the library is staying in touch with the Gillioz to see if any more tickets will be available.

