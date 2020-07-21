David Leong, creator of Springfield-Style Cashew Chicken, dies at 99

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– David Leong, widely-known as the inventor of Springfield-style cashew chicken, has died one month shy of his 100th birthday. Ozarks First is reporting this after getting confirmation from his surviving family members.

His family says Leong passed around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. David Leong had recently contracted pneumonia.

Leong, not just the person who put Springfield on the culinary map, also fought in WWII. It didn’t take long for the veteran to receive acknowledgment from high-profile Southwest Missourians like U.S. Representative Billy Long.

Born in #China, served our country in the #Military in #WWII Invented #CashewChicken worked at The Grove Supper Club. Started Leong’s Tea House on W. Sunshine & Leong’s Asian Diner on W. Republic Rd. Dear friend of mine since 1976. Would have been 100 in Aug. R.I.P. David Leong😥 — Billy Long (@auctnr1) July 21, 2020

In March of 2019, KOLR10 sat down with Leong to hear, firsthand, the story of how he changed his community and the restaurant industry forever.