Dates for medical marijuana facility license issuance

Mo. — According to health and Senior Services, the dates of license issuance for medical marijuana facilities have been set.

This is expected to happen on these dates:

Testing facilities: approximately December 19, 2019

Transportation facilities: approximately December 23, 2019

Cultivation facilities: approximately December 26, 2019

Infused Products Manufacturing facilities: approximately January 10, 2020

Dispensary facilities: approximately January 24, 2020

Seed to Sale: January 31, 2020

For more information, click here.