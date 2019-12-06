1  of  3
Dates for medical marijuana facility license issuance

Mo. — According to health and Senior Services, the dates of license issuance for medical marijuana facilities have been set.

This is expected to happen on these dates:

  • Testing facilities: approximately December 19, 2019
  • Transportation facilities: approximately December 23, 2019
  • Cultivation facilities: approximately December 26, 2019
  • Infused Products Manufacturing facilities: approximately January 10, 2020
  • Dispensary facilities: approximately January 24, 2020
  • Seed to Sale: January 31, 2020

For more information, click here.

