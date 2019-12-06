Dates for medical marijuana facility license issuance

Mo. — According to health and Senior Services, the dates of license issuance for medical marijuana facilities have been set.
This is expected to happen on these dates:
- Testing facilities: approximately December 19, 2019
- Transportation facilities: approximately December 23, 2019
- Cultivation facilities: approximately December 26, 2019
- Infused Products Manufacturing facilities: approximately January 10, 2020
- Dispensary facilities: approximately January 24, 2020
- Seed to Sale: January 31, 2020
