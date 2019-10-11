Date set for Springfield Christmas Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Downtown Springfield Association has announced the date for the 2019 Christmas parade.

The parade will be December 14th at 2 p.m. and the theme is “Silver Bells: It’s Christmas Time in the City.”

If you would like to participate in the parade or band, here is what you need to know:

The Downtown Springfield Association is accepting applications until November 22nd.

Any business, nonprofit or community group is welcome to enter a float

Early-bird rate for applications close November 1st.

A non-commercial float entry is $150, and a commercial float entry is $250. Any application received before November 1st will receive $50 off their entry fee.

Space for the parade is limited and provided on a first-come, first-serve basis

For more information, call 417-831-6200 or click here.