DASHCAM VIDEO: Former GCSO deputy shares experience of delivering baby girl in Florida

NAPLES, Fl. – It’s four in the morning and your wife is going into labor, what do you do? Drive nearly 20 miles-per-hour over the speed limit to get to the hospital, that’s where Deputy Robert Pounds comes in.

“Yesterday morning at approximately 04:19 in the morning,” says Deputy Pounds.

He works an overnight 12-hour shift, 6 pm-6 am, in Collier County and noticed a car driving 63 mph in a 45 mph zone.

“After stopping the vehicle I got out and the father was very glad I stopped him because his wife was in labor. At first, I thought he was telling me a story to get out of a ticket or something.”

The father then showed Deputy Pounds that the baby was crowning and that’s when he knew he had to act fast.

Here’s more proof that deputies just never know what they are going to encounter on the job. Dep. Robert Pounds… Posted by Collier County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

“At that point, I got on my portable radio and contacted backup units and emergency services to respond. I returned to my patrol car and I grabbed some latex gloves and a fresh blanket, a short time later mom gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.”

A New Scenario for a Seasoned Deputy

Deputy Pounds has been in the service for about 26 years, 24 years in Greene County and about 2 in Florida. He retired in Greene County in December of 2017 and picked back up in Collier County.

In all that time, this was the first time he helped deliver a baby. He says as a father of three that this experience was different than when his kids were born.

“With my kids, I was in the delivery room and I was watching, with this one I was kind of on the receiving end. It’s definitely a different experience,” says Deputy Pounds.

Advice for Soon-to-be Parents

Deputy Pounds says after the delivery he wants to tell people who may be in a similar situation to call an ambulance.

“My advice would be to just call an ambulance and let the professionals come even it’s at their residence that they’re giving birth that’s a lot safer than someone panicking and you know driving possibly causing an accident and having not just a baby being delivered but other issues that could arise from nervous driving or something like that.”

Watch the Full Dashcam Video Below:

The baby girl’s name is Laila.

“It was just by the grace of God that I was in the right place at the right time.”