DASHCAM VIDEO: Former GCSO deputy shares experience of delivering baby girl in Florida

NAPLES, Fl. – It’s four in the morning and your wife is going into labor, what do you do? Drive nearly 20 miles-per-hour over the speed limit to get to the hospital, that’s where Deputy Robert Pounds comes in.
“Yesterday morning at approximately 04:19 in the morning,” says Deputy Pounds.
He works an overnight 12-hour shift, 6 pm-6 am, in Collier County and noticed a car driving 63 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Former Greene County deputy pulls over speeding car, ends up delivering baby girl in Florida
“After stopping the vehicle I got out and the father was very glad I stopped him because his wife was in labor. At first, I thought he was telling me a story to get out of a ticket or something.”
The father then showed Deputy Pounds that the baby was crowning and that’s when he knew he had to act fast.
“At that point, I got on my portable radio and contacted backup units and emergency services to respond. I returned to my patrol car and I grabbed some latex gloves and a fresh blanket, a short time later mom gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.”
A New Scenario for a Seasoned Deputy
Deputy Pounds has been in the service for about 26 years, 24 years in Greene County and about 2 in Florida. He retired in Greene County in December of 2017 and picked back up in Collier County.
In all that time, this was the first time he helped deliver a baby. He says as a father of three that this experience was different than when his kids were born.
“With my kids, I was in the delivery room and I was watching, with this one I was kind of on the receiving end. It’s definitely a different experience,” says Deputy Pounds.
Advice for Soon-to-be Parents
Deputy Pounds says after the delivery he wants to tell people who may be in a similar situation to call an ambulance.
“My advice would be to just call an ambulance and let the professionals come even it’s at their residence that they’re giving birth that’s a lot safer than someone panicking and you know driving possibly causing an accident and having not just a baby being delivered but other issues that could arise from nervous driving or something like that.”
Watch the Full Dashcam Video Below:
The baby girl’s name is Laila.
“It was just by the grace of God that I was in the right place at the right time.”