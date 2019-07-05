Breaking News
Dashcam footage shows size of fire that destroyed multiple buses in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Mo.– The Western Taney County Fire Protection District says multiple buses caught fire in Hollister on Friday morning.

The fire, which you can see at its peak in dashcam footage provided to Ozarks First, destroyed multiple buses parked outside a building in the Hollister Industrial Park.

While the Western Taney County Fire Protection District was able to put the fires out, in a Facebook post from the station, Fire District says it ran into a couple of complications (civilian interference and short staffing).

