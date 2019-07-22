Dade County man sentenced for 7-car pile up from 2018

Breaking News
GREENFIELD, Mo. — A driver is sentenced to prison for a 7-car pile up that injured another driver in 2018.

Rylan Long, of Greenfield, was sentenced to three years for the crash.

At the time, Long was out on a $100,000 bond for a previous crash where he killed a person while driving under the influence of drugs.

Long pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in that crash and was sentenced to six years.

The two sentences will run consecutively, meaning Long will serve the six year sentence after the three year sentence is finished.

