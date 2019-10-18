Dade County Health Department opens new dental office in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mo. – Citizens in Dade County needing dental work got some great news this week as the Dade County Health Department unveiled its new dental office in downtown Greenfield.

Sometimes, it’s those that have been engrained in a community the longest, that know what is best for it.

“I started here 14 to 15 years ago,” Director Pam Allen of the Dade County Health Department said. “I saw this need a long time ago but I knew it would take a lot to get that in place.”

Allen knows that with the opening of their new dental clinic, they’ll be a new hub for people seeking that service.

“It’s for Dade and the surrounding area,” Allen said. “There’s not even a lot of dentists in the surrounding area around us. There’s a lot of the other counties that border us that have no dentists either.”

The Ozarks Community Health Center was a big help in getting the 14 member staff and all the equipment prepared but CEO Scott Crouch says that there is something else that will set this clinic apart from the only other option in the area.

“In the Greenfield area there is primarily one provider who is part-time and doesn’t accept Medicaid,” Crouch said. “So we are able to come in and see Medicaid folks, as well as any insurances.”

“My kids went to Ash Grove for the longest time, and that’s a 30 minute drive,” Greenfield resident Tanya Grider said.

Grider won’t be making that half-hour drive now, and she says the only thing better than the convenience is the coverage.

“There’s some places that, you know, there are all different kinds of Medicaid,” Grider said. “There are some places that don’t accept Medicaid. So here, it really helps with them accepting the one that my children have.”

The clinic is open three days a week for now, and they’ll even work with those who aren’t insured for payment a sliding scale. The hope is to eliminate the factors that would keep someone from getting what they need.

“Dental care is expensive. If you have something affordable for them, they’re going to try and come,” Allen said.

In addition to the sliding scale payment options, and acceptance of Medicaid the clinic also got a grant of $10,000 from the Dade County Community Foundation.

Meaning that they can help cover dental costs for uninsured, low-income patients.